FPJ Cyber Secure: Doctor Ends Up Paying ₹98,500 to Fraudsters In Fear Of Non-Bailable Warrant

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an unidentified individual for alleged cheating a doctor into parting with Rs. 98,500 under the false pretense of a non-bailable warrant issued against him. The case has been filed under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC Act, along with sections of the Information Technology Act, at Versova police station on September 27.

According to the FIR, Dr. Rajeev Kumar (55), a resident of Char Bungalow, Andheri East, received a call from an unknown number on September 24 at 2:45 pm. The caller claiming to be one Harish Yadav, a police sub-inspector from Delhi, informed Dr. Kumar about a non-bailable warrant issued in his name. The caller provided another mobile number for Kumar to contact to resolve the matter.

How the doctor was duped

Dr. Kumar contacted the provided mobile number, and the fraudster informed him that in 2014, Dr. Kumar had used a SIM card with the number 97156645116 from Matrix Cellular Services Private Company during a visit to Dubai. Allegedly, Dr. Kumar had not paid a bill amounting to Rs. 98,500 for the services, leading to Matrix Cellular Services Private Company filing a case against him and issuing a non-bailable warrant. The fraudster assured Dr. Kumar that the warrant could be canceled if he paid the outstanding amount; otherwise, he would face arrest.

Fearing legal consequences, Dr. Kumar transferred Rs. 98,500 to an SBI account provided by the fraudster through Google Pay during their conversation. Shortly afterward, the fraudster contacted Dr. Kumar again, claiming that the amount had not been received and requested another transfer. However, Kumar grew suspicious. After waiting for two days, he realised he had been deceived. Subsequently, he registered a case against the unknown individual at Versova police station.

