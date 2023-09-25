FPJ Cyber Secure: Cons Dupe Banker Of ₹5.84 Lakh On Quick Money Promise

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman, who works at a private bank, was duped of ₹5.84 lakh by cyber fraudsters who trapped her on the pretext of earning quick money by completing online tasks. She even borrowed money from her relatives to get the promised high returns.

In her complaint lodged at the Sakinaka police station, Sonali Netake said that she received a message on September 19. The text offered her a part-time job with a monthly income of ₹20,000 just for liking YouTube videos and subscribing to suggested channels.

Victim anticed to invest more money

She eagerly accepted the offer and then transferred ₹6,800 to the cons who promised to refund the amount with incentives. Subsequently, she was enticed to invest more money, but she didn't receive the promised income. The fraudsters then asked the complainant to log into 'unocoinn.vip' and pay ₹34,000 to withdraw her entire balance along with the fee.

The banker was then shown an 'opportunity' to earn ₹2.68 lakh if she gives ₹1.20 lakh. In this manner, the cons kept taking money from her. The woman finally sensed the fraud when she was asked to pay ₹1.72 lakh to avoid tax deduction on her returns.

A case has been filed against an unidentified individual under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.