FPJ Cyber Secure: 10 Ways to Keep Your Passwords Safe from Hackers | Canva - @yuganovkonstantin

Mumbai: In today's digital age, ensuring the security of online accounts is paramount. One of the fundamentalpillars of online safety is robust password management. Here are some essential practices that you must

practise to fortify one’s digital defences:



1. Complex Passwords: Make passwords that are a blend of uppercase and lowercase letters,

numbers, and special characters. Avoid easily guessable information like birthdays, names,

phone numbers, and so on.



2. Unique for Each: Never reuse passwords across different platforms. Every account should

have a distinct password to prevent a domino effect in the event of a breach.



3. Password Managers: Employ a reliable password manager to generate and store your

passwords securely. These tools not only create strong passwords but also remember them,

sparing the headache of memorising them.



4. Regular Rotation: Previously, it was common to change passwords every 60 or 90 days

under the belief that it took that long to crack them. However, Microsoft now suggests that

regular changes are unnecessary unless exposure is suspected. This is because frequent

changes led to poor habits like using simple passwords or noting them down unsafely.



5. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Whenever possible, activate MFA for an additional layer

of security. Even if the password is compromised, the attacker would still require another

authentication method to gain access.

6. Advanced authentication options: Integrate advanced authentication like biometrics

(fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, iris scanning, etc.) alongside multi-factor methods

for heightened security.



7. Be careful while using public Wi-Fi: Exercise caution when modifying passwords or accessing

sensitive accounts while connected to public Wi-Fi networks.



8. Offline Storage: If digital solutions concern you, consider offline password storage methods,

like using an encrypted USB drive.



9. Phishing Awareness: Staying alert to phishing attempts that try to steal login information is

important. By being careful with suspicious emails and websites, people can keep their

private information safe.



10. Account recovery: Plan ahead for emergencies. Set up safe ways to recover your account,

like trusted contacts, answering security questions, and using codes to prove it's you.



Remember, the strength of your online security hinges on your password practices. By adhering to these guidelines, you can substantially bolster your digital armour.

