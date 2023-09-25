FPJ Cyber Secure: 32-Year-Old Teacher Clicks On Random Link, Loses ₹1 Lakh

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

Mumbai: A 32-year-old teacher from Bandra lost ₹1 lakh while browsing shopping portals. In her police complaint, Amrin Charania said that she was checking e-commerce websites on September 23 at around 11am. In a while, the complainant was redirected to an unknown site and she then clicked on a link which accessed her Google pay account. The digital wallet opened without a sign in as Charania had set up a face recognition system.

Thinking it to be a random glitch, the teacher closed the site as well as her Gpay account, and switched to another shopping portal on which she submitted her contact number. On the same day at around 5.30pm, the woman got a bank notification, stating that Rs1 lakh had been debited from her account.

Upon contacting the bank, a worried Charania came to know that the money got deducted at around 11.07am when she was browsing shopping portals. Based on her complaint, a case was filed on Sunday against an unidentified individual under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Read Also FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Gang Committing Online Hotel Ratings Fraud

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)