FPJ Cyber Secure: Cops Outwit Crooks, Revert ₹80K Siphoned To Buy Gold Online

FPJ Cyber Secure: Cops Outwit Crooks, Revert ₹80K Siphoned To Buy Gold | FPJ

Cyber crooks seem to have devised a new way to secure their ill-gotten money by purchasing gold on the digital platforms which allow buying, selling and taking physical delivery of 24K gold at the click of a button. However, the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police outwitted the crooks and helped the complainant to get back ₹79,998 which he had lost by falling prey to cyber-frauds.

The complainant had clicked an unsolicited link following which the amount was fraudulently deducted from his digital wallet.

In response to the complaint, a team led by API Swapnil Wavhal under the supervision of police inspector-Sujitkumar Gunjkar, immediately swung into action and managed to reverse the transaction by establishing contact with the payment gateway which turned out to be that of a partner-seller on the reputed online marketplace which enables gold related dealings on a digital gold platform.

“The crooks had apparently sent the link to download a remote access app on the complainant’s and gain access to crucial information and siphon off money to buy gold on the digital platform.” said an official while cautioning people not to click on unsolicited links or share One Time Passwords (OTP) they receive on their phones.

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)