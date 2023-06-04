FPJ Cyber Secure: Lawyer duped of ₹48,500 by fraudster in Mira-Bhayandar

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

A 61-year-old lawyer from Bhayandar practising in the civic and sessions court was duped of ₹48,500 by a cyber-crook claiming to be an employee of the credit card company. In his complaint, the lawyer stated that he was constantly getting calls from unknown persons offering an increase in his credit card spending limit with an added benefit of waiver of annual fees.

Victim fell for the trap

After ignoring the calls, he finally agreed, following which he was tricked into revealing the one-time password (OTP) not once but twice and his card was drained of ₹48,500 through fraudulent purchases of brass idols made via a digital wallet. The victim immediately blocked his card and registered a complaint with the Navghar police station