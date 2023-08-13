 Female Staff Of Nerul Clinic Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Management Booked For Abetment Of Suicide
The deceased staff was identified as Zarina Rehman Shah, a resident of Turbhe and she was working at the clinic for over 10 years.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Nerul police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the management of a clinic after a 33-year-old woman cleaning staff died under suspicious circumstances. The clinic management alleged that the deceased was allegedly caught stealing Rs 10,000 and later committed suicide.

Chandbi Shailesh Gehlot, 35, the complainant and sister of the deceased informed that she received a call from her sister Zarina at 11.30 am on August 12 and she was crying over the phone. Zarina asked her to bring Rs 10,000 to Sector 4 in Nerul. When the complainant talked to Dr. Sneth Thadani, the owner of the clinic, told her that Zarina had stolen Rs 10,000. The complainant assured them to bring the money and requested not to harm her.

Clinic owner under suspicion

After collecting the money, when Gehlot called Zarina’s number, she did not get any response. Even called Dr. Thadani did not respond to her calls.

Around 1.08 pm, the complainant received a call from Zarina’s number and Dr Thadani told her that Zarina fainted and she was taken to Snehdeep Hospital in Koparkhairane for treatment.

When they reached the Koparkhairane hospital, she was told that she committed suicide.

Family approaches Nerul police

However, the family alleged that she did not commit suicide and approached Nerul police station. But the Nerul police were registering a sudden death record and assured to register after conducting the outcome of the post-mortem.

The family then approached Vithal More, District President - Shiv Sena (UBT) who met police officials at Nerul police station. “After we intervened in the matter, a case was registered against the management of the clinic,” said More.

According to Nerul police, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against Dr Sneh TYhadani, and a couple of staff including Anushka under section 306 for abetment of suicide and section 34 of IPC.

The family said that Zarina had a 12-year-old daughter and she was the only earning member.

