Navi Mumbai Crime: Man Held With Pistol, Two Live Cartridges In Nerul

Man Held With Pistol, Two Live Cartridges In Nerul | Representative Image

The Crime Branch Unit-3 arrested a 32-year-old man with a foreign-made pistol and two live cartridges in Nerul and foiled his attempt to sell. A case has been registered against him at Nerul police station under the Arms Act. The arrested accused was identified as Chetan Ambaji Madhvi and he was caught with the arm in sector 20 in Nerul.

Police acted swiftly

According to officials from the crime branch, they received information that a person was coming with a firearm near Sahakar Bazar in Nerul Sector-20. Based on the information, a team from Crime Branch Unit-3, led by Senior Police Inspector Parag Sonawane, laid a trap last Friday evening.

When Madhvi came over there, he was detained and frisked. The police found a foreign-made pistol in his possession, along with two live cartridges securely stored in the magazine. Madhvi was arrested under arrest by the Nerul Police Station for illegal possession of a firearm and for violating the Arms Act.

