 Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 35-Year-Old With Foreign-Made Pistol & Live Cartridges From Nerul
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 35-year-old man in sector 14 in Nerul when he was trying to sell a foreign-made pistol and live cartridge last week. | Pexels

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 35-year-old man in sector 14 in Nerul when he was trying to sell a foreign-made pistol and live cartridge last week. The police seized the pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. The accused was identified as Amir Ayub Khan and was booked under the arms act.

The Crime Branch team received information that a person was coming to sector 14 in Nerul with arms. Based on the tip-off, assistant police inspector Shashikant Pawar, and Uttam Ghegadmal, along with their team laid a trap in the area and at around 6 pm, they noticed a person roaming around.

They caught him and asked his purpose for being there. The accused failed to reply coherently. The police team frisked Khan and found a foreign-made pistol with two live cartridges in its magazine.

Khan  was arrested under the Arms Act and for carrying a pistol without a license. 

