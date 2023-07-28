Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Residents Continue To Face Low-Pressure Water Supply; Former Corporator Comes To Rescue |

Navi Mumbai: Residents of various sectors in Nerul including Seawoods and Darave village are not getting water supply with adequate pressure. They claimed that despite good rainfall and adequate water level in the Morbe Dam, they are not getting sufficient water.

Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator from the Seawoods area has decided to record the water meter for the next ten days and submit it to the municipal corporation for a permanent solution. “Even, housing societies do not get half of the water supply if the weekly average is calculated, consumption based on units,” said Jadhav.

Former Corporator Gets In Touch With Over 500 Society Office Bearers

Taking serious note of the repeated complaints from the local society officials and citizens regarding the water supply problem, Jadhav has contacted more than 500 society office bearers and requested them to record the meter reading and the units used for the water supply for the next eight to ten days.

Jadhav said that after 10 days, special efforts will be made to solve the water problem by meeting the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar along with the office bearers of the society and pointing out all the facts of the water supply.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: Delayed Monsoon Slows Down Arrival Of Custard Apple

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)