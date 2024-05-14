 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies Today; City To Witness Calm After The Storm
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies Today; City To Witness Calm After The Storm

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies Today; City To Witness Calm After The Storm

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies with a slight layer of haze in the atmosphere on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy skies towards afternoon or evening across the city and its suburbs.

Yesterday, gusty winds reaching a speed of upto 50-70 kmph hit the city and its surrounding areas causing massive dust storms. Strong winds caused multiple tree fallings and other structures fall in the city leading to multiple casualties. Along with strong winds, light spells of rains were experienced in the city and its suburbs.

Today's Temperature Update

Today's temperatures were expected to range from a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. However, the average temperature for the day was projected to stabilise around 31 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow at a speed of 5.6 km/h, mainly from the northwesterly direction. The sun rose at 06:04 am and is expected to set by 07:06 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead to the coming days, minimum temperatures were anticipated to see a slight rise with reaching 29 degrees Celcius on Wednesday. Later, a drop in minimum temperatures is predicted by the weather agency with the mercury staying between around 27-28 degrees Celsius.

AQI Stays In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 107, falling within the 'Moderate' category according to SAFAR-India. While AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 warrant caution as they are classified as 'moderate'.

