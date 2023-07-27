Navi Mumbai News: Delayed Monsoon Slows Down Arrival Of Custard Apple

Custard Apple | File Photo/ India Mart

The delayed monsoon affected the supply of custard apples also known as Sitafal in the wholesale market. The seasonal fruit makes entry to the market by the end of June in good quantity. However, this year, it has just started in the third week of July.

Traders at the fruits market in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) say that the supply of custard was affected due to the late arrival of the monsoon this year.

APMC traders are positive supply will increase in August

At present, custard apples are available from Rs 30 to Rs 150 per kg in the wholesale market, depending on the quality. “The market is getting around 6 trucks laden with this fruit,” said an administrative official from APMC.

However, traders at the APMC are positive that supply will increase during August as the season progresses.

