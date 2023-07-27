Navi Mumbai: Property Tax Revision Campaign Of PMC Receives Overwhelming Response

The Property Tax Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received an overwhelming response on the first two days of its campaign on property tax revision. The campaign which began on July 24, will end on July 28.

According to PMC’s Property Tax Department, around 337 citizens have already benefited from this campaign in three days. The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of the municipal sector to take advantage of this campaign.

163 property owners registers written complaints in 2 days

On the first day of this campaign, a total of 51 property owners, and on the second day, 111 property owners registered their complaints in written. After verifying the applications received, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, head of Property Tax Department Sunil Bhoir, clerk Mahesh Gaikwad and other staff promptly addressed the complaints.

Under this campaign, if there is any error in the measurement of the external appearance of the property, or if there is a difference in its use, or if there is taxation on lease during ownership; the property owners should submit objection applications. Similarly, properties in the gram panchayat area are being taxed as per Section 129A. If the property owner has any objection in this regard, they should file their objection.

In addition, if the property owners have any objections regarding completion certificate, occupancy certificate or levy of tax from the date of use, unauthorized penalty levy, registration of name in primary taxation, or correction thereof, they can submit their objection application to the municipality.

For adjustment of receipts paid during gram panchayat, minor correction in tax assessment, or correction in first taxation, property owners should submit their objection application under this campaign in case of taxation of untaxed properties. If property owners are grandmothers or ex-servicemen and if they want a concession in property tax bill, they should take advantage of this campaign.

The property owners should submit their objection form along with their documents by July 28 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theater between 10:30 AM to 01:30 AM. At the venue, special teams will make corrections in the bill under property tax re-inspection campaign. The employees of the concerned team are making corrections in the bill immediately after considering the objection of the property owners.