Navi Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Food Joint In Vashi | FPJ

A fire broke out at ViG Refreshments, a food joint at Sector 17 in Vashi on Wednesday morning. Local residents managed to control the fire before the arrival of the fire brigade. No one injured in the fire incident. According to Vashi Fire Brigade, the fire call was made around 6:40 am and they promptly responded to the same.

The two fire engines contained the fire and prevent any major incident. While no one was injured, the extent of structural damage is yet to be assessed. The cause of is not known. However, it is believed that a short circuit could be the reason.

More details awaited

