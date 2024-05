Mumbai Crime Branch | Twitter

In another big update coming in connection with the investigation into actor Salman Khan's residence firing case, Sixth accused has now been arrested. Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the sixth accused from Fatehabad, Haryana. According to sources, the name of the arrested accused is Harpal Singh and he is believed to be 37 years old. The accused will be presented in MCOCA court of Mumbai on May 14, Monday.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.