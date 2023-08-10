Navi Mumbai: Parkinson’s Support Group To Come Up In Nerul With Joint Efforts Of PDMDS, DY Patil University

Parkinson’s |

In an important development, the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society (PDMDS), in collaboration with D. Y. Patil University, is set to inaugurate a dedicated Parkinson's Support Group centre in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

The program aims to provide free weekly exercise sessions and essential information pertaining to the management of Parkinson's symptoms. Starting on August 11, the support group sessions will take place every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Participants can anticipate engaging in invigorating weekly exercise regimens, receiving valuable insights into Parkinson's management, and benefiting from tailored sessions designed for caregivers. The venue for the session is the Neuro Physiotherapy OPD, situated on the 3rd floor of Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital, Ayyappa Road, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyanagar, Sector 5, Nerul.

PDMDS, a prominent pan-India charitable society, extends its services 'free of cost' to individuals through a network of over 70 support centres and online programs spanning the entire nation. This initiative marks yet another significant stride in society’s relentless commitment to serving the Parkinson’s community. Those interested to register for the support group can contact Dr. Sagar Deshpande, the venue coordinator, at 9619192721, or connect with Dr. Sarvesh Shirsat, the program coordinator, at 8007090056.

