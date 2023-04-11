World Parkinson's Day 2023: Over 10 million people suffer from the disease worldwide; here are 5 early symptoms

World Parkinson's Day is held every year on April 11 to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease, a chronic condition that affects both the neurological system and the bodily components that are under the control of the nervous system. The date commemorates the birthday of Dr James Parkinson, who is most famous for his 1817 essay ‘An Essay on the Shaking Palsy, which first recognised Parkinson’s as a medical condition.

The day aims to educate the public about the challenges that the condition presents and how understanding these challenges may help foster a healthy atmosphere.

Over 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's disease, according to the latest data from the Parkinson's Foundation. The average age of onset for the disease is 60 years old, and it is commonly encountered in older persons. However, it can also happen to younger individuals between the ages of 30 and 40.

The first World Parkinson's Day (WPD) was held in April 1997. It was set up by the European Parkinson’s Disease Association (now known as Parkinson’s Europe) and co-sponsored by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

5 Early symptoms

The early symptoms of Parkinson's disease include certain motor and non-motor symptoms. Here are the symptoms that may help individuals identify the early onset of the disease:

Non-motor symptoms

Decline in facing cognition in terms of finding words, making judgments etc.

Low blood pressure while standing

Loss of smell

Constipation slowed digestion

Mood disorders

Depression and anxiety

Light-headedness often and for a prolonged time

Motor Symptoms:

Slow movement in the body also known as Bradykinesia

Shaking of hands, or leg can be a first sign of Parkinson’s.

Sudden rigidity in the limbs

Problems balancing the body slowing developing a slumped or stooped posture.

Read Also 12 Blood tests that should definitely be a part of your annual health checkup