12 Blood tests that should definitely be a part of your annual health checkup

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023

Complete blood count: can help detect infections, anemia, diseases of the immune system, and blood cancers

Vitamin B12+ Folate test: to know the healthy functioning of brain, blood, and nervous system. Vitamin B12 and folate also support bone health, energy levels, and mood

Homocysteine test: provides insight into inflammation, vitamin deficiencies, and cardiovascular diseases

HbA1c: tests your blood glucose average over three months which is more representative than one glucose level

Fasting insulin test: assesses any level of insulin resistance that could contribute to blood sugar dysregulation, diabetes, or other metabolic diseases

Iron status: tests for iron deficiencies and level of iron in the body. The tests inlude total iron, total iron binding capacity, and ferritin

Lipid panel test: includes cholesterol and triglyceride levels. You can also, go for omega 3 and omega 6 tests

Thyroid: tests for metabolic/thyroid function and possible autoimmune disorders

Comprehensive metabolic panel: tests your blood glucose, electrolytes, liver and kidney function

Hormone panel test: includes estradiol, FSH, progesterone, prolactin, sex hormone binding globulin (SHGB), testosterone, DHEA sulfate

HSCRP test: checks for acute illness and long term low-grade inflammation

Vitamin D test: helps assess bone health, fertility, immune health, and make sure it's the 25-hydroxy form

