Time to take these health tests if you are a women above 30

Though 'Age is just a number,' one needs to stay alert about the complexities it brings into life as they grow older. Women in their 30s starts experiencing many hormonal changes and become more susceptible to a multitude of diseases. In order to stay healthy and avoid health-related problems, women above 30 years of age must undergo the following tests:

Heart screening through blood tests

Many times women tend to experience racing heartbeats, chronic fatigue and high levels of anxiety but ignore all the symptoms of cardiovascular problems very easily. Most of the time they assume that a heavy workload is causing this trouble.

You need to undergo blood tests which includes an hs-CRP (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein) test along with blood pressure, cholesterol tests, blood glucose tests, and BMI measurements to check obesity.

The hs-CRP test indicate the risk of heart attack by measuring C-reactive protein which is a marker of inflammation or infection associated with heart issues.

Regular Diabetes Screening

Diabetes can cause major health complications such as kidney issues, cardiovascular problems and other diseases, it is important that women above 30 keep a thorough and regular check on their blood glucose levels.

Diabetes can be screened through a variety of tests such as fasting plasma glucose test (FPG), HA1C test (determine average blood glucose), random plasma glucose test and oral glucose tolerance test.

Women above 30 with a family history of diabetes must ensure diabetes screening at regular intervals of time.

Thyroid Function Test

Regular thyroid testing is very essential for women above 30 as with age, the risk of developing thyroid disorders increases. Doing the thyroid function test can help women take control of their health and ensure they receive the care they need to maintain optimal thyroid function.

When the thyroid gland stops functioning normally, a wide range of symptoms can start occurring in the body including sudden weight gain or loss, mood swings, fatigue and many more. To counteract this, women above the age of 30 must get their thyroid levels checked on a regular basis.

A simple thyroid profile test through blood samples can measure the levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) in the blood and determine whether the thyroid gland is functioning normally or not. If the levels are abnormal, further testing and treatment may be needed to help manage the thyroid disorder and improve overall health and well-being.

It's also important to note that women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant should also have their thyroid levels checked, as thyroid disorders can affect both the mother and the developing fetus.

Check your breasts via Mammography

As you reach your 30s, having an in-depth evaluation of your breasts via mammography tests which comprises screening of your breasts through an X-ray image to investigate symptoms or unusual findings like lumps in them. It is an important tool to rule out whether a woman suffers from breast cancer or not.

Cervical Cancer evaluation via Pap smear test

As the incidence of cervical cancer in women is increasing rapidly, it has become all the more important for women above 30 to take significant measures about it. One of the vital tools that helps in evaluating cervical cancer in women is a Pap smear test, which detects abnormal cells in the cervix before they turn cancerous which a women in her 30s should undergo; minimum of once every 3 years.

Conclusion

Women shouldn't neglect the warning signs and adopt more preventive care in their lifestyle. With continuous monitoring and evaluation by specialized doctors, many critical illnesses can be detected early, treated and even prevented. Age can actually be just a number if woman in their 30s start taking up essential routine tests.

(With inputs from agencies)

