Want to stay cheerful? 10 ways to activate your 'Happy Hormones'

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 14, 2023

Endorphins: boost feelings of pleasure. Example- Physical Intimacy

Dancing

Eating Dark Chocolate

Oxytocin: known as the 'Love Hormone', activates when you bond well with others. Example- Spending time with friends

Hugging your loved one

Talking to a loved one on the phone

Dopamine: gets activated when you get rewarded. Example- On completing a task

It is a feel-good hormone, also, gets activated when you listen to upbeat music

Serotonin: Mood booster hormone. Example: Spending time in nature

Getting a massage

