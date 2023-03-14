Want to stay cheerful? 10 ways to activate your 'Happy Hormones'

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 14, 2023
Endorphins: boost feelings of pleasure. Example- Physical Intimacy
Dancing
Eating Dark Chocolate
Oxytocin: known as the 'Love Hormone', activates when you bond well with others. Example- Spending time with friends
Hugging your loved one
Talking to a loved one on the phone
Dopamine: gets activated when you get rewarded. Example- On completing a task
It is a feel-good hormone, also, gets activated when you listen to upbeat music
Serotonin: Mood booster hormone. Example: Spending time in nature
Getting a massage
Thanks For Reading!