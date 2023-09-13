 FDA Files FIR Against Mahim's Mumbai Darbar Restaurant For Violating 'Stop Work' Order
The action comes after the agency recently conducted a surprise inspection at the establishment and found non-compliance issues.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image

The Food And Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday filed a first information report (FIR) against Mahim-based restaurant, Mumbai Darbar, after it found that the eatery continued to operate, defying a stop work order.

The action comes after the agency recently conducted a surprise inspection at the establishment and found non-compliance issues. However, the agency refused to share details about the violations on part of the restaurant.

“We are conducting a special drive under which all eateries are being inspected. Mahim outlet was also inspected, and found to be violating norms. Hence, a stop work notice was issued, but on Tuesday we got a tip-off that the restaurant is fully operational following which we paid a surprise visit. We have filed an FIR against it,” said an FDA official.

article-image

Restaurant operating without food license

Mumbai Darbar is one of the two food businesses that were issued stop work notices for non-compliances of food regulations. The restaurant's Mahim branch didn't have a food license to operate.

The FDA's inspection and action comes in the wake of Papa Pancho da Dhaba's closure. The Bandra-based establishment was shut last month after a customer complained of finding a rat in a chicken dish.

68 hotels violating regulations

The agency surveyed 68 hotels and all of them failed to meet established hygiene practices, food quality standards and lacked essential health certificates. The findings prompted the FDA to issue improvement notices to multiple hotels.

“In the last two weeks, 68 hotels were thoroughly examined, revealing regulatory violations. While two hotels faced more serious issues, resulting in financial penalties, two others received stop-work orders,” said the official.

article-image

Several other hotels under FDA scanner

Informing that the agency screens eateries on 80-90 critical parameters, the official further said that several hotels were found to be lacking in cleanliness; either the condition of the kitchen was unhygienic or the trash bins were not covered.

Another important rule, which needs to be strictly followed, says that hotel staff must wear gloves and caps while on duty.

article-image
