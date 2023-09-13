Mumbai News: FDA Raids Popular Colaba Eatery Bademiya Over Unhygienic Food, Rats & Coackroaches Found In Kitchen

Bademiya |

The Food and Drugs Administration on Wednesday conducted a raid at south Mumbai's popular Bademiya over unhygienic food being served at the eatery. The FDA raid also found rats and cockroaches inside the kitchen.

All outlets of Bademiya have been served with a stop work notice. The FDA also found that the 76-year-old eatery does not have a license under the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India.

The iconic food stall located in Colaba, behind the Taj Mahal hotel, is famous for its lip-smacking kebabs and late-opening hours which attracts tourists from all over the world.

“A surprise raid was conducted on Wednesday evening at Bademiya outlets revealing all its outlets did not had license for operating.

"However we will be issuing stop work notice and further action will be taken. Meanwhile inspection is still ongoing,” said an FDA official.

The legend of Bademiya

Bademiya is a legendary street food destination known for its mouthwatering kebabs and grilled delicacies.

Established in the late 1940s, this humble eatery has earned a cult following over the decades. It's a no-frills, open-air joint where patrons gather to savour delicious chicken tikka, seekh kebabs, and rolls, all cooked on open grills.

The tantalizing aromas and flavourful spices draw locals and tourists alike.

