 Mumbai: Cross FIRs In Andheri After Raj Thackeray Remarks: Sujit Dubey Booked, MNS Workers Face Case For Vandalism
The first case was lodged on August 23 against Dubey for allegedly making objectionable statements about the MNS chief in a video uploaded on Facebook. The second case was filed on August 24 against seven MNS volunteers for allegedly vandalising Dubey’s car washing centre in Andheri East.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
The MIDC police have registered cross FIRs against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) volunteers and a local resident, Sujit Dubey. | X @nextminutenews7

Mumbai: The MIDC police have registered cross FIRs against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) volunteers and a local resident, Sujit Dubey. Police action was initiated after Dubey was accused of making offensive statements about MNS president Raj Thackeray, which was followed by MNS workers allegedly vandalising his car washing centre.

Dubey Booked, MNS Men Held for Vandalism

According to the FIR, on August 23, Sujit Dubey, a resident of Andheri East, had made objectionable remarks about Raj Thackeray on social media via a video clip. After noticing Dubey’s statement, Anthony D'souza, Shakha Pramukh of MNS Ward No. 76, filed a complaint against him. Following this, the police registered an FIR against Dubey under Sections 196(1) (acts promoting hatred, illwill, or enmity between communities), 296 (obscene acts and songs in public places), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of peace), and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After watching the video clip, MNS workers went in search of Dubey. He runs a car washing centre named “Clean and Clear” on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East. However, as soon as he learnt that MNS workers were approaching, he closed the centre and left. Enraged, the workers vandalised the washing centre on August 23. They also threatened that Dubey would not be spared if found anywhere.

Subsequently, Dubey lodged a complaint at the MIDC police station on Monday.

