'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video

A video filmed inside a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and heated debate. The clip, shared on X by a user named Treeni, allegedly shows a woman furiously confronting and verbally abusing a burqa-clad girl who was travelling with her Hindu friends.

The woman can be heard shouting angrily, accusing the younger passenger of shaming the community. She raises her voice repeatedly, saying, “Look at this Muslim girl, she is shaming our community… If you want to roam naked, then do it without wearing a burqa. Our burqa is getting defamed.”

The incident left fellow passengers visibly shocked. In the video, some commuters can be seen exchanging concerned glances, while others looked on silently, seemingly taken aback by the sudden outburst. The younger girl, however, remains largely silent as the confrontation unfolds.

Mumbai’s local trains, often referred to as the city’s lifeline, are daily witnesses to countless personal stories of camaraderie, conflict and survival. But this particular exchange has ignited conversations well beyond the confines of the carriage, with many social media users weighing in on issues of identity, personal freedom and community pressure.

Some netizens criticised the woman’s remarks as intolerant and regressive, while others argued that the younger passenger’s choice of company should not have been anyone else’s concern. The viral video has since attracted hundreds of comments, with viewers divided over cultural sensitivity and the boundaries of religious expression.

The incident also highlights the growing phenomenon of videos from public transport becoming viral flashpoints for social debate. While they shed light on lived realities, they also often raise questions around context, privacy and representation.

It is unclear when the incident took place, though the video was posted on August 26, 2025. The Free Press Journal does not vouch for its authenticity.