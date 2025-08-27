 'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video

'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends In Mumbai Local; Video

The clip, shared on X by a user named Treeni, shows a woman furiously confronting and verbally abusing a burqa-clad girl who was travelling with her Hindu friends.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image

A video filmed inside a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and heated debate. The clip, shared on X by a user named Treeni, allegedly shows a woman furiously confronting and verbally abusing a burqa-clad girl who was travelling with her Hindu friends.

The woman can be heard shouting angrily, accusing the younger passenger of shaming the community. She raises her voice repeatedly, saying, “Look at this Muslim girl, she is shaming our community… If you want to roam naked, then do it without wearing a burqa. Our burqa is getting defamed.”

The incident left fellow passengers visibly shocked. In the video, some commuters can be seen exchanging concerned glances, while others looked on silently, seemingly taken aback by the sudden outburst. The younger girl, however, remains largely silent as the confrontation unfolds.

Read Also
Mumbai: Couple Caught 'Making Love' In Virar AC Local Train, Commuter Shares Pic
article-image

Mumbai’s local trains, often referred to as the city’s lifeline, are daily witnesses to countless personal stories of camaraderie, conflict and survival. But this particular exchange has ignited conversations well beyond the confines of the carriage, with many social media users weighing in on issues of identity, personal freedom and community pressure.

FPJ Shorts
'Dande Se Maarna Chahiye': Basit Ali Slams Mohammad Haris Over Urging Babar Azam To 'Play Fast' After Latter's Axing From Asia Cup 2025 Squad; Video
'Dande Se Maarna Chahiye': Basit Ali Slams Mohammad Haris Over Urging Babar Azam To 'Play Fast' After Latter's Axing From Asia Cup 2025 Squad; Video
Pune Crime: Hotel Owner Murdered By Worker After Being Told Not To Drink On Duty
Pune Crime: Hotel Owner Murdered By Worker After Being Told Not To Drink On Duty
Good News: 230 ST Buses From Pune To Konkan For Ganpati Festival
Good News: 230 ST Buses From Pune To Konkan For Ganpati Festival
PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At powergrid.in; Check Eligibility, Dates, And Selection Process
PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 1543 Field Engineer & Supervisor Posts At powergrid.in; Check Eligibility, Dates, And Selection Process

Some netizens criticised the woman’s remarks as intolerant and regressive, while others argued that the younger passenger’s choice of company should not have been anyone else’s concern. The viral video has since attracted hundreds of comments, with viewers divided over cultural sensitivity and the boundaries of religious expression.

The incident also highlights the growing phenomenon of videos from public transport becoming viral flashpoints for social debate. While they shed light on lived realities, they also often raise questions around context, privacy and representation.

It is unclear when the incident took place, though the video was posted on August 26, 2025. The Free Press Journal does not vouch for its authenticity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cross FIRs In Andheri After Raj Thackeray Remarks: Sujit Dubey Booked, MNS Workers Face Case...

Mumbai: Cross FIRs In Andheri After Raj Thackeray Remarks: Sujit Dubey Booked, MNS Workers Face Case...

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt...

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt...

'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends...

'Nanga Naach Karna Hai Toh Naquaab Utaar Ke Karo': Woman Targets Muslim Passenger With Hindu Friends...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati...

Mumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister...

Mumbai: Social Welfare Centre To Come Up In Bandra Government Colony With Cabinet Minister...