 Mumbai: Bandra's Papa Pancho Restaurant Booked After Couple Finds Rat Meat In Chicken Dish
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bandra's Papa Pancho Restaurant Booked After Couple Finds Rat Meat In Chicken Dish

Mumbai: Bandra's Papa Pancho Restaurant Booked After Couple Finds Rat Meat In Chicken Dish

A couple found rat meat in a chicken dish they ordered at the Papa Pancho restaurant in Bandra.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image

A case was registered at the Bandra Police Station on August 14th after rat meat was discovered in a chicken and mutton dish at a prestigious restaurant in Bandra.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), on August 13th, Anurag Singh (40) and his companion visited Papa Pancho the Dhaba at Pali Naka, Bandra West.

They ordered a chicken and mutton plate with roti. While eating, they came across a piece of meat that appeared different.

Upon closer examination, they realized it was a fragment of rat meat.

Following this, Anurag Singh filed a case at the Bandra Police Station under sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 336 (act endangering life), and 34 (common intention).

Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: Mob Brutally Beats Muslim Youth For Going Out With Hindu Girl At Bandra Terminus;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Political Manoeuvring In Mumbai: Nawab Malik's Influence Draws Attention Of Both NCP Factions

Political Manoeuvring In Mumbai: Nawab Malik's Influence Draws Attention Of Both NCP Factions

Navi Mumbai: Slow-Moving NAINA Completes A Decade, 68 Projects Get OC

Navi Mumbai: Slow-Moving NAINA Completes A Decade, 68 Projects Get OC

Mumbai News: Mumbaikars Paint The Town Saffron, White, Green

Mumbai News: Mumbaikars Paint The Town Saffron, White, Green

Mumbai: Bandra's Papa Pancho Restaurant Booked After Couple Finds Rat Meat In Chicken Dish

Mumbai: Bandra's Papa Pancho Restaurant Booked After Couple Finds Rat Meat In Chicken Dish

Mumbai News: Speeding Car Knocks Down IT Executive And His Wife On Scooty In Worli, Driver Flees...

Mumbai News: Speeding Car Knocks Down IT Executive And His Wife On Scooty In Worli, Driver Flees...