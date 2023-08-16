Mumbai: Bandra's Papa Pancho Restaurant Booked After Couple Finds Rat Meat In Chicken Dish

A case was registered at the Bandra Police Station on August 14th after rat meat was discovered in a chicken and mutton dish at a prestigious restaurant in Bandra.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), on August 13th, Anurag Singh (40) and his companion visited Papa Pancho the Dhaba at Pali Naka, Bandra West.

They ordered a chicken and mutton plate with roti. While eating, they came across a piece of meat that appeared different.

Upon closer examination, they realized it was a fragment of rat meat.

Following this, Anurag Singh filed a case at the Bandra Police Station under sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 336 (act endangering life), and 34 (common intention).

