Mumbai Shocker: Mob Brutally Beats Muslim Youth For Going Out With Hindu Girl At Bandra Terminus; Visuals Surface

A shocking incident took place on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Mumbai on Tuesday when a Muslim youth was brutally thrashed by a mob for allegedly hanging out with a Hindu girl.

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media where the man dressed in a red shirt can be seen getting repeatedly slapped and thrashed by the mob even as the girl objects to the violence.

The girl can be heard saying, "don't hit him", but to no avail.

Others present in the mob even made videos of the incident and they can also be a heard telling the victim that the girl is only 16 years old.

The victim, after being badly bruised in the incident, is then dragged outside the railway station.

The perpetrators dragged the man out by holding his hair and collar, shouting slogans of "Jai Shri Ram".

"We have saved a minor Hindu girl today at Bandra Terminus," one of the men in the mob can be heard saying on camera.

One of the users on twitter tagged Mumbai police and Railway Police Force Mumbai Central Division in the post to bring the incident to their attention.

Mumbai police's twitter handle is yet to respond to it but the RPF said, "Matter has been notified and concern to officials."

