Exclusive: Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia turns blue as Akash-Shloka welcome baby boy

Meanwhile, the new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families, they said, even as social media erupted in jubilation with congratulatory messages flooding from all over.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a spokesperson from the family said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added.