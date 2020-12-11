What is common between Akash-Shloka's newborn son and his great grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani?

Telecom-to-energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited's Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on Thursday in Mumbai, a spokesperson from the family said.
"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the spokesperson said.
"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added.
The statement from the family also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.
What is common between Akash-Shloka's son and his great grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani?
The baby was born on December 10, 11:40 AM – making him a Sagittarius. Not to mention, the late business tycoon was also born in December (28, 1932).
But that's not all. According to the horoscope decoded by FPJ, the newborn comes with Rahu in the 6th house, which is considered auspicious. This was also the case with Dhirubhai Ambani.
What does it mean?
The native will be able to manage to work in association and resolve conflicts effectively. They have a strong desire to serve others and can defeat anyone with their tenacity, endeavour and fighting spirit.
They can take up any challenge and not be easily disturbed by difficulties or problems that come in the way.
In addition to this, they also have a long life and enjoy wealth and materialistic pleasures of life. They are less likely to suffer any illness.
Intelligence and courage are other two major characteristics of these natives. Besides that, they are calm and stress-free souls who live life to the fullest.
Rahu in 6th house makes the native strong, brave, radical and affluent. Jewellery, wealth and fortune is suggested.
For those unversed, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot last year on March 9 in a grand ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.
