What is common between Akash-Shloka's newborn son and his great grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani?

Telecom-to-energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited's Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on Thursday in Mumbai, a spokesperson from the family said.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added.

The statement from the family also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.

What is common between Akash-Shloka's son and his great grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani?

The baby was born on December 10, 11:40 AM – making him a Sagittarius. Not to mention, the late business tycoon was also born in December (28, 1932).

But that's not all. According to the horoscope decoded by FPJ, the newborn comes with Rahu in the 6th house, which is considered auspicious. This was also the case with Dhirubhai Ambani.