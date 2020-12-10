Akash-Shloka welcome baby boy: What does the horoscope of Ambani's new heir say?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday became a grandfather after a son was born to his eldest son Akash Ambani.
"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.
Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.
Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement said.
"The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families." Both mother and son are doing well, it added.
According to FPJ sources, the baby was born on December 10, 11:40 AM – making him a Sagittarius.
A look at the new heir’s horoscope sheds light on the following details.
Venus is well placed in the 11th house
This means that the native will be very creative, sharing ideas and an overall social being.
Saturn is doing in good conjunction with Jupiter in the 2nd house
This is a good sign for a Sagittarius. This means the native will be systematic, disciplined and someone with a steady approach.
Rahu in the 6th house is auspicious
The native will be able to manage to work in association and resolve conflicts effectively. They have a strong desire to serve others and can defeat anyone with their tenacity, endeavour and fighting spirit.
They can take up any challenge and not be easily disturbed by difficulties or problems that come in the way.
In addition to this, they also have a long life and enjoy wealth and materialistic pleasures of life. They are less likely to suffer any illness.
Sun in conjunction with Ketu is the only point of concern in the 12th house. This means there will be a certain level of anxiousness over the financial responsibilities.