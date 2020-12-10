Akash-Shloka welcome baby boy: What does the horoscope of Ambani's new heir say?

A look at the new heir’s horoscope sheds light on the following details.

Venus is well placed in the 11th house

This means that the native will be very creative, sharing ideas and an overall social being.

Saturn is doing in good conjunction with Jupiter in the 2nd house

This is a good sign for a Sagittarius. This means the native will be systematic, disciplined and someone with a steady approach.

Rahu in the 6th house is auspicious

The native will be able to manage to work in association and resolve conflicts effectively. They have a strong desire to serve others and can defeat anyone with their tenacity, endeavour and fighting spirit.

They can take up any challenge and not be easily disturbed by difficulties or problems that come in the way.

In addition to this, they also have a long life and enjoy wealth and materialistic pleasures of life. They are less likely to suffer any illness.

Sun in conjunction with Ketu is the only point of concern in the 12th house. This means there will be a certain level of anxiousness over the financial responsibilities.