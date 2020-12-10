'Now we know why they bought Hamley's...': Twitter reacts as Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta become parents

On Thursday it was announced that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had become the proud parents of a baby boy. While not much is known about the latest member of the Ambani clan, a statement from the family's spokesperson assures that both mother and son are doing well.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani...The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," the statement adds.
The news has prompted a flurry of congratulatory messages online, even as others lost no opportunity to crack jokes. "Dhirubhai must be showering his blessings by saying in Gujarati jug jug JIO mara laal," read one post.
Others commented that the 2019 acquisition of British toy retailer Hamleys by Reliance Brands suddenly made a lot more sense. "Hamley's was such an Indian family planning thing," commented one user.
