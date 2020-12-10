Breaking: Mukesh and Nita Ambani become grandparents as Shloka and Akash welcome baby boy

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita have become grandparents after son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka welcomed their first child - a baby boy.

A statement from the Ambani family spokesperson read:

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.

Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families.

Further details awaited.

Akash is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He tied the knot with Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019.

Shloka, the daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta.

The marriage was preceded by days of celebrations, which began with a "dandiya" night. A three-day extravaganza at St. Moritz in Switzerland saw The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Chris Martin perform to an audience full of Bollywood stars, as well as a carnival bash which was opened to the locals for two hours.

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and a host of politicians and film personalities graced their grand wedding in Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, as well as Indian cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma were in attendance.