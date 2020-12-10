Ambani family welcomes baby boy after 24 years as Shloka and Akash become parents

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita have become grandparents after son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka welcomed their first child - a baby boy.

The baby boy is probably one of the wealthiest infants in the world right now. Also, after almost 24 years, the Ambani family is blessed with a baby.

The youngest of the Mukesh Ambani's children - Anant Ambani was born on 10 April 1995. While Anil Ambani's youngest son - Jai Anshul Ambani was born in 1996.

A statement from the Ambani family spokesperson:

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.

Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families.