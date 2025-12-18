EOW Probes ₹113-Crore Fraud Allegedly Using Forged Documents; FIR Registered At Kasturba Marg Police Station

EOW Probes ₹113-Crore Fraud Allegedly Using Forged Documents; FIR Registered At Kasturba Marg Police | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has taken over the probe into an alleged Rs113 crore fraud involving forged signatures to show ex-MLC Ghanshyam Dube, now deceased, as “retired partner” in his real estate business and usurp his assets.

The complaint was filed by the man’s son, Dr Yogesh Dube, 52, and the Kasturba Marg police registered an FIR. Key accused is Girish Dube, the deceased’s other son. The firm has its office in Dube House. Dr Dube, a resident of Carter Road, Borivali, is known for heading organisations like Sahitya Ganga (a literary portal/magazine for arts, culture & literature). He has alleged that his father’s lawful share in partnership assets and profits was illegally diverted.

He has alleged that his father was never paid his partnership capital or rights in property. Dr Dube has claimed there is no documentary evidence in the firm’s records – books of accounts, ledger extracts, KYC records, admission deeds, supplementary partnership agreements, audit reports, balance sheets, bank passbooks, TDS records, ROC filings, or income tax returns – to show any capital withdrawal, settlement, payout, retirement settlement, or acknowledgement of receipt in favour of his father.

This, he has stated, indicates that not a single rupee was ever paid to his father. Dr Dube has also said that his brother has several criminal cases against him. It has also been alleged that on December 26, 2001, Girish prepared and signed several documents, including affidavitcum-undertaking, affidavitcum-declaration, separation, and retirement papers, bearing the names of business partners – Ghanshyam Dube, Rajendra Jhaveri, Nishit Jhaveri, and Bhaskar Shukla.

For this, a Rs100 stamp paper was bought the same day from the stamp vendor counter No. 1 at the Mumbai city civil court. The complaint further alleges that one Anil Chandulal Shah of Rishi Realty raised a loan of Rs38 crore from loan firm SECOM Ltd against a property in which Ghanshyam Dube was partner. By allegedly using forged documents, the accused are said to have diverted his share, resulting in Rs113 crore fraud.

An FIR has been filed against Girish, Satish Rammani Dube and Shah under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in the matter is currently being conducted by the EOW.

