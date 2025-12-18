Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare |

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party will make all efforts to ensure that coordination within the Mahayuti alliance is maintained, NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare said on Wednesday. Clarifying the party’s position, Tatkare said Nawab Malik is the chairman of the party’s internal election management committee and discussions and negotiations within the Mahayuti take place at the state leadership level. A decision in this regard is expected within a day or two, he added while interacting with the media.

Tatkare said he conducted a review of the party’s organisational preparedness in Mumbai and other municipal corporations, during which feedback was taken from key office-bearers.

He further said that discussions regarding contesting municipal corporation elections as part of the Mahayuti, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, would be held with NCP national president Ajit Pawar and national working president Praful Patel later in the night. “After further deliberations, the next steps will be taken keeping the Mahayuti’s broader perspective in mind,” Tatkare said.

Responding to questions about comments made by Amit Satam, Tatkare said he did not wish to react. He added that discussions had already taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel. “After these meetings, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and I held detailed discussions. However, I will once again speak with Ajit Pawar. As state president, Mumbai and all divisions fall under my jurisdiction,” Tatkare clarified.

Reiterating the party’s stand, Tatkare said fighting elections as part of the Mahayuti remains the NCP’s priority. “As part of that effort, I have been in Mumbai since yesterday. We will hold positive discussions on Saturday and place the final decision before the public,” he said.

