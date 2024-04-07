'Ensuring PM Modi's Victory': BJP MLA's Wife Archana Patil's Stern Comments After Joining NCP

NCP Leader Archana Patil | File

Despite contesting on the NCP's ticket, Archana Patil, who recently joined the Ajit Pawar camp, bluntly said that she won't strive to expand the party base. She reasoned that she is a candidate of Mahayuti – BJP, NCP (Ajit) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) combine – and also her husband, Ranajagjit Singh, is a BJP MLA. She further said that she is fighting the poll to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory. Her reply has hit the morale of the NCP workers.

All Is Not Well In Mahayuti Alliance?

The honest statement comes as a big embarrassment for the NCP, which has fielded Patil from the Dharashiv seat. While replying to a media query during electioneering in Barshi taluka, Patil said, “Why will I try to expand the NCP in Dharashiv? My husband is a BJP MLA. I am a candidate of Mahayuti, (which wants) to again make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.” She made the remark when a journalist said that Rajendra Raut is the lone NCP MLA in the segment under which Barshi falls. Hence, would she try to expand the party base?. Patil's answer has given substance to the wide speculation that all isn't well among Mahayuti partners.

BJP's Influence On NCP And Sena Candidate Selection Sparks Fear

The political corridors are abuzz with murmurs that Ajit's NCP and Shinde Sena are getting anxious owing to the BJP's interference in their selection of poll candidates. Fear has gripped both the parties. They are left aghast thinking that when the saffron party isn't paying heed to them now, what will happen if they come to power at the Centre. In that scenario, they will have to navigate a tough road during the state polls.

The NCP had to sacrifice the Parbhani and Dharashiv seats to the candidates 'suggested' by the BJP. It is being said that the latter forced the former to give ticket to Dhangar candidate Mahadev Jankar besides fielding Patil from Dharashiv.