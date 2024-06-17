Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Bandra Terminus-Barauni-Nandurbar; Check Timings & Halts Here

Attention! Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Trains Between Udhna-Bhagalpur And Udhna-Barauni; Check Details Here | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus – Barauni - Nandurbar.

Details On Train's Schedule

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train is as under:

Train No. 09043/09044 Bandra Terminus – Barauni - Nandurbar Special [02 Trips]

Train No. 09043 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 17th June, 2024 at 21.45 hrs and will reach Barauni at 15.00 hrs on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09044 Barauni - Nandurbar Special will depart from Barauni on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024 at 18.00 hrs and will reach Nandurbar at 03.30 hrs on Friday, 21st June, 2024.

Details On Halts

Enroute this train will halt at Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur and Hajipur station in both directions. Train No. 09043 will have an additional halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Bhestan and Chalthan stations.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09043 is open at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.