Bakri Eid In Mumbai: BEST Bus Routes Diverted Across City Suburbs Due To Road Restrictions; Check Details Here

Mumbai: The mega city is set to celebrate the Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) festival on Monday. The large-scale celebrations scheduled to take place across parts of the city suburbs are expected to add a little inconvenience to the daily travel of commuters. The BEST has come up with several bus route diversions keeping in mind several road restrictions imposed as part of Eid celebrations in the city.

Due to the celebration of Eid, 90-feet road in Dharavi is closed for vehicular traffic. Route 176, & 463 are diverted in both directions via Sion Hospital - Kumbhar Wada from 5.00 am.

Similarly, Tagore Nagar no. 1, road is also closed for the Eid celebration. Buses of routes 185, & 453 are diverted in both directions via Eastern Express Highway - Link road - Gandhi Nagar from 05.45 am.

Apart from that due to the Bakri Eid celebration, buses of routes 357, 375, 376, 377, 380 are diverted in DN direction between K. D. Junction and Tanaji Malusare Chowk (Govandi station road) via Jijamata Bhosale Marg - Baingan wadi junction - Tanaji Malusare Marg from 06.15 am.

Additionally, routes 220 & 222 are diverted via Linking road - Moti Mahal (via route 422) instead of Bandra Talao from 6.30 am.

In addition to that Walavalkar Marg, Goregaon is closed to traffic due to the Eid celebration. Buses of route 235 & 242 diverted via Maulana Ziyauddin marg from 07.30 am

According to BEST, Abdul Hamid Marg in Malvani is closed for traffic for "Namaz". Route 180,207,241,256,273,359,& 459 are diverted via Chunnilal Girdharilal marg from 8.00 am.