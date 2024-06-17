 Navi Mumbai's Real Estate Fraternity Welcomes Modi 3.0 Govt's Decision To Construct Additional Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai's Real Estate Fraternity Welcomes Modi 3.0 Govt's Decision To Construct Additional Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Navi Mumbai's Real Estate Fraternity Welcomes Modi 3.0 Govt's Decision To Construct Additional Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

According to the reports, approximately 4.21 crore houses have been built under the scheme in the past decade.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai’s real estate fraternity has welcomed the Modi 3.0 government's decision of constructing an additional three crore rural and urban houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to the reports, approximately 4.21 crore houses have been built under the scheme in the past decade.

Read Also
Mumbai: Real Estate Businessman Files 75L Cheating Case Against TV Producer
article-image

Statement Of NAREDCO National Chairman

NAREDCO National chairman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani said, “As the real estate sector is the second largest employer in the country, the PMAY's extension will have a ripple effect on employment and economic growth indices.”

Statement Of NAREDCO Maharashtra President

NAREDCO Maharashtra president Prashant Sharma said, “The initiative is a significant step towards achieving the vision of ‘housing for all’ and will bolster the real estate sector, particularly in the affordable housing segment.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ravindra Waikar Should Be Stopped From Taking Oath As Lok Sabha Member': Sanjay Raut Amid EVM...

'Ravindra Waikar Should Be Stopped From Taking Oath As Lok Sabha Member': Sanjay Raut Amid EVM...

Mumbaikars Heave A Sigh Of Relief As 63% Of City Roads Freed Of Metro Line-3 Barricades

Mumbaikars Heave A Sigh Of Relief As 63% Of City Roads Freed Of Metro Line-3 Barricades

Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Bandra Terminus-Barauni-Nandurbar; Check...

Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Bandra Terminus-Barauni-Nandurbar; Check...

Navi Mumbai's Real Estate Fraternity Welcomes Modi 3.0 Govt's Decision To Construct Additional...

Navi Mumbai's Real Estate Fraternity Welcomes Modi 3.0 Govt's Decision To Construct Additional...

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: ‘No Land Allotment To Adani,’ Says DRPPL On Allegations Made By...

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: ‘No Land Allotment To Adani,’ Says DRPPL On Allegations Made By...