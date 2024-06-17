Navi Mumbai's Real Estate Fraternity Welcomes Modi 3.0 Govt's Decision To Construct Additional Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai’s real estate fraternity has welcomed the Modi 3.0 government's decision of constructing an additional three crore rural and urban houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to the reports, approximately 4.21 crore houses have been built under the scheme in the past decade.

Statement Of NAREDCO National Chairman

NAREDCO National chairman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani said, “As the real estate sector is the second largest employer in the country, the PMAY's extension will have a ripple effect on employment and economic growth indices.”

Statement Of NAREDCO Maharashtra President

NAREDCO Maharashtra president Prashant Sharma said, “The initiative is a significant step towards achieving the vision of ‘housing for all’ and will bolster the real estate sector, particularly in the affordable housing segment.”