Mumbai: Real Estate Businessman Files 75L Cheating Case Against TV Producer

Representational Photo

Mumbai: A real estate businessman, Pawan Bairagada, 64, has filed a case against producer Mahesh Pandey for allegedly cheating him. Pandey, the producer of the Jai Bharti serial, is accused of cheating Bairagada out of Rs 75 lakh.

According to the FIR, 15 years ago, Bairagada purchased a bungalow in Malad (West). In 2023, Pandey suggested Bairagada rent his bungalow through Pandey's company. Bairagada agreed, and they decided that Pandey's company would pay Bairagada Rs 1,05,000 per day. Subsequently, Bairagada rented out the bungalow. Pandey informed him that the bungalow was rented out for the shooting of Jai Bharti.

Pandey Produced Cheques That Bounced

Pandey paid Bairagada Rs 17,80,170 but did not pay the remaining rent. When Bairagada enquired, Pandey gave him cheques that bounced. Bairagada alleges that Pandey did not pay him the rent amounting to Rs 63 lakh, plus Rs 12 lakh for maintenance, totalling Rs 75 lakh.

Finally, Bairagada filed a case against Pandey.