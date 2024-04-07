Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All Is Not Well In Mahayuti Alliance Amid Candidate Selections

All is not well within Mahayuti during the Lok Sabha elections. BJP's interference in the selection of candidates from NCP led by Ajit Pawar and Shivsena led by Eknath Shinde is causing unrest within both parties. MLAs and MPs from both parties fear BJP's influence. With BJP exerting significant pressure on alliance parties in the Lok Sabha elections, questions arise about whether BJP will listen to its allies in the State Assembly elections after forming the government at the center. This question has sparked discussions between the parties.

Controversy Surrounding NCP Candidate's Loyalty And Stance in Dharashiv Constituency

Why will I try to expand NCP party in Dharashiv? Said the NCP candidate Archana Patil at Dharashiv. "My husband is BJP MLA and I joined NCP party recently. I am candidate of Mahayuti to make Narendra Modi as prime minister. Patil statement is big embarassment for the NCP.

She was in Barshi taluka for the election campaign when a journalist asked her about the fact that there is only one NCP MLA, Rajendra Raut, in the Barshi taluka. Will you try to expand the party in Barshi? On the question, Patil reacted and said, "Why would I expand NCP when I am a candidate of Mahayuti and contesting elections to make Modi Prime Minister? My husband is in BJP."

NCP's Seat Allocation Challenges And Worker Discontent In Maharashtra Region

NCP has declared candidate from Raigad, Baramati, Parbhani, Dharashiv constituency and party is also demanding a seat of Nashik for Chhagan Bhujbal. Party has to sacrifice it's Parbhani and Dharashiv seat to the candidates suggested by the BJP. BJP forced NCP to give ticket to Dhangar candidate Mahadev Jankar and Dharashiv seat to Archana Patil wife of BJP MLA Ranajagjit Singh Patil. She recently joined NCP to get ticket. Therefore, chances of NCP workers disappointment in the region.