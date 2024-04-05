PHOTOS: 10 Things To Know About Amol Kolhe, NCP Candidate For Shirur Lok Sabha Seat

By: Megha Yadav | April 05, 2024
Amol Kolhe, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election from Shirur constituency
Dr. Kolhe is renowned for his portrayal of both Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji in TV serials
Kolhe was born on 18th September 1980, in Narayangaon, Pune
In 2014 Actor Dr. Amol Kolhe joined Shiv Sena
As Kolhe became more important, he started having problems with Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil
When it became clear that Kolhe wanted to pursue a political career, Ajit Pawar brought him into the Nationalist Congress Party
In preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kolhe was nominated as a candidate for the Lok Sabha by being brought into the party
Kolhe's victory in the election marked the end of Adhalrao's streak of three consecutive wins as an MP from Shiv Sena
He is a doctor too, he completed his MBBS from King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai