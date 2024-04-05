Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Pangs: Shiv Sena Cadre Upset With CM Eknath Shinde For Conceding Seats To BJP; MVA Witnessing 'Friendly Fights'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: A wave of resentment is sweeping the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde after he succumbed to pressure from the BJP during the seat- sharing talks. Shinde appears to be helpless in the face of high pressure from the BJP.

Shiv Sena had to deny ticket to its sitting MP Bhavana Gawli (Yavatmal), Krupal Tumane (Ramtek) and Hemant Patil (Hingoli) under pressure from the BJP which claimed that as per its "internal reports" these candidates had no chance of winning the Lok Sabha polls.

Shinde had to go on the back foot with regard to Hemant Godse (Nashik) who was close to him. In fact, Godse's name was withdrawn after including it in the first list. This, despite the fact that Godse is very close to him.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said no one knew what the so-called internal reports were and who prepared it. Shiv Sena's Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik recently said that if seats are being denied on the basis of an internal report of BJP then what is the use of party workers?

In any case, the BJP played big brother and dictated terms to Shinde. What is worrying Shiv Sainiks is that if this attitude of the BJP continues during the run up to the assembly elections also, then the party would be pushed around then as well. With Shinde falling in line, the seat-sharing talks of the ruling Maha Yuti are almost wrapped up.

Situation in MVA

The situation within the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) is no better. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has unilaterally declared its candidates from South Central Mumbai, Ramtek and Sangli constituencies. The Congress is furious because of this particularly with regard to the Sangli seat, where is it is extremely keen on fielding Vishal, grandson of late CM Vasantdada Patil.

Congress workers have threatened not to campaign for the Shiv Sena (UBT). Worried over this development, Uddhav Thackeray has despatched his party spokesperson Sanjay Raut to Sangli to sort out matters at the local level. The Congress is also upset that the NCP led by Sharad Pawar has declared its candidate for Bhiwandi. Indications are that in some of the seats there will be "friendly fights" between allies.