Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Khadse's 'Ghar Wapasi' To Be Major Boost For BJP In North Maharashtra

The impending 'gharwapsi' of Eknath Khadse (71) will give a major boost to the BJP in north Maharashtra. Khadse recently met BJP's national president J.P. Nadda earlier this week in Delhi and agreed to come back to the party fold.

Apparently he has been promised a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. It is significant that he bypassed the state leadership of the BJP and in an overarching move directly met Mr Nadda.

Khadse's Past Allegations Against Fadnavis

More than four years ago he had quit the party accusing Devendra Fadnavis of trying to size him down in north Maharashtra through his close friend Girish Mahajan.

The perception was that Fadnavis suspected Khadse of nursing chief ministerial ambitions and hence tried to marginalise him. A case was slso slapped on Khadse for allegedly abusing his earlier ministerial powers to illegally acquire MIDC land.

Khadse Reconciles With Fadnavis, Returns To BJP

Khadse has said that his differences with Fadnavis have been sorted out. After quitting the BJP he joined the undivided NCP led by Sharad Pawar who made him sn an MLC. After the split in the NCP he saw no future for the faction led by Pawar Sr and hence decided to rejoin the BJP with which he was associated for several decades.

NCP's Mahesh Tapase said Khadse's exit would make no difference to the party.

State BJP president C Bawankule said the door was open for Khadse. With Nadda endorsing the return of Khadse Deputy CM Fadnavis has little choice but lump the party high command's decision.