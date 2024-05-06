Mumbai News: CBI Official Loses ₹2 Lakh To Cyber Cons

Representative Image

In a brazen display of audacity, cyber cons duped a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deputy superintendent of police of Rs2 lakh on the pretext of verifying his credentials in a fake drug parcel case.

In his complaint lodged at the BKC police station on May 4, Sanjay Khullar, 59, said that he is posted at the CBI office, Bandra. On April 26 at around 1.25pm, while he was at work, he received a call from 9966492929. The caller claimed to be Ashish Sharma, deputy sector officer of the Delhi crime branch and provided his ID number.

To avoid suspicion, the con told Khullar the latter's exact Aadhaar card number and informed that his parcel destined for Cambodia had arrived at Delhi airport. Sharma further said that the consignment contained 170 MD tablets, 4kg of another drug, eight passports, five credit cards and Rs45,000 in cash. He said that the parcel had been seized, after which the call was abruptly terminated.

Shortly after, Khullar received another call from 9554103800, which even displayed the Delhi police logo. The caller, posing as a police officer, threatened to file a money laundering case against the CBI official. Subsequently, the fraudster contacted him via WhatsApp video call and requested to see his Aadhaar card, Khullar agreed. The con then appeared on camera wearing a Delhi police uniform.

On April 28, the 'cop' contacted the complainant again, demanding Rs3.15 lakh for Reserve Bank of India verification, assuring him of a refund later. On April 30, Khullar paid Rs2 lakh in an account belonging to Ravi Enterprises. Few days later, he shared his experience with a colleague when his money was not refunded.

The latter sensed the scam, after which Khullar filed a case against three unidentified individuals under various relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating, as well as the Information Technology Act.