Dharavi Redevelopment Project: ‘No Land Allotment To Adani,’ Says DRPPL On Allegations Made By MP Varsha Gaikwad

BL Soni

Mumbai: Recent allegations made by MP Varsha Gaikwad about the Adani Group over the allotment of land for the rehabilitation of Dharavikars within Mumbai are fictional and targeted, as the land is to be transferred only to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project / Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), said sources close to the group.

In a rebuttal, it has been stated that the group’s objective is to build housing and commercial units through Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) in association with the government, and handover the units to the government for allocation as per the survey. The project’s tender states that the land is allocated to DRP/SRA at government-decided rates. DRPPL pays for development in return for development rights.

State Support Agreement

The state support agreement clearly states that the government will give land to their DRP/SRA department. As for the railway land, it was allocated to DRP even before tendering, for which DRPPL has paid a premium of 170% to prevailing ready reckoner rates.

The MP has provided details of government resolutions (GR) in 2018 and 2022, which gives absolute clarity about the redevelopment and rehabilitation. Allegations that Dharavikars will be rendered homeless are meant to create anxiety. The GR has a unique condition that every tenement, eligible or ineligible, will get a home. This is unique compared to regular SRA schemes that restrict eligible slum residents to 300 sq ft.

Sources said that Dharavi tender is pro-people, with free and concessional housing, stamp duty and property tax exemption, 10-year free maintenance, and a 10% commercial area component in residential premises for a sustainable revenue stream, apart from a corpus. The GRs and tenders spell out eligibility for in-situ rehabilitation for tenements in existence before January 1, 2000. While they will get free houses of 350 square feet - 17 percent more than regular SRA schemes, those on higher floors, up to January 1, 2011, will get homes under PMAY in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for just Rs2.5 lakh, or rental housing.

The demand for 500 square feet has no precedence in Mumbai’s slum redevelopment schemes. Tenements that came into existence between January 1, 2011, and the date to be announced by the government will get homes under the proposed affordable rental policy with an option of hire-purchase.

The MP has also alleged that no due process was followed while issuing GR for allotting Kurla Dairyland. This is not true as the land will be given to DRP and not Adani or DRPPL. Due process under Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules, 1971 was followed.