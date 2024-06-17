Mumbai Dharavi Redevelopment: Project First-Of-Its Kind Initiative; Allegations Against It 'Fictional And Targeted' | BL Soni

Mumbai: The recent allegations made by honourable Member of Parliament, Varsha Gaikwad, on the Adani Group over allotment of land for rehabilitation of Dharavikars within Mumbai, are totally fictional and targeted as the said parcels are to be transferred only to Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) of the state government’s housing department.

The objective of the Adani Group is to build tenements- housing, commercials through its joint venture company - Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL) with the Maharashtra government as a part of it and again handover the same to DRP/SRA of Government of Maharashtra to allocate as per survey findings and transform Asia’s largest informal settlement In to a thriving centre of urban rejuvenation, after a fair and independent bidding procedure.

It is important that the people’s representative, who have spent years in public service and legislature, should not malign facts and feign ignorance even when informed. As per the tender, while land remains and stands allocated to DRP/SRA at rates decided by the government, DRPPL has to pay to the government as per demand just for development. This is as per tender scheme. In return, DRPPL will get development rights. The state support agreement, which is part of the tender document, clearly states that, state government will support the project by giving land to their own DRP/SRA department.

As far as the railway land is concerned, it was allocated to DRP even before tendering for which DRPPL has paid a whopping premium of 170% to the prevailing ready reckoner rates. And additionally, is developing a world class township there. Concerned MP has been conveyed details of multiple and important government resolutions on

Dharavi Redevelopment. These include GRs of 2018 and later of 2022, which gives absolute clarity about the proposed redevelopment of Dharavi and the ensuing rehabilitation of Dharavikars.

The allegations that Dharavikars will be thrown out of Dharavi and rendered homeless are pure fiction and a mere figment to create anxiety amongst masses. The Government’s GR of 2022 depicts a unique condition that each and every tenement holder of Dharavi, eligible or ineligible, will be given a home, a copy of which is also publicly available.

No Dharavikar will be displaced under the DRP/SRA scheme. This is a unique provision compared to regular SRA scheme wherein only eligible tenement holders were provided a house of up to 300 square feet and it remains in all previous Government dispensations.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Tender is one of the most progressive in terms of its outlook towards informal settlers of Dharavi. It is completely pro-people which includes free and highly concessional housing, stamp duty and property tax exemption, ten-year free maintenance and a ten percent commercial area in residential premises to enable the prospective housing societies to have a sustainable revenue stream in addition to the corpus being provided.

The GRs of 2018, 2022 and the tender clearly spells out eligibility for in-situ rehabilitation for tenements in existence before 1 st January 2000. They will be entitled to free houses of 350 square feet, which is 17 percent more than regular SRA schemes. Those existing on higher floors and beyond, up to 1 st January 2011, will be allotted homes under PMAY outside Dharavi anywhere within MMR for just Rs. 2.5 lakhs or rental housing as per policy of government of Maharashtra.

Tenements which came into existence between January 1 2011 and date to be announced by Government of Maharashtra will get homes under the state government’s proposed affordable rental home policy with an option of hire-purchase. The demand for 500 square feet for an informal settlement has no such precedence in Mumbai’s slum redevelopment schemes and thus is only being promoted to cause anxiety amongst people.

For the eligible tenements of businesses, the government scheme provides for a proper free of cost business place as also a five-year state GST rebate is offered which will result in boosting their profitability, usher them into the formal economy, make them more competitive and offer them many fold growth opportunities. On deliverables, the tender has put stringent timelines and any violation will attract penalties.

Concerned MP has also alleged that no due process was followed by the state government while issuing GR for allotting Kurla Mother Dairy land. The facts are otherwise. Firstly, the land is going to be given to DRP and not Adani nor DRPPL. The process under Maharashtra land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules, 1971 was duly followed before issuance of the relevant GR.

The actual concern and fear of the MP is not for the people of Dharavi or their betterment. The opposition and spreading of such fake narratives is being driven only for electoral ambition to keep the people of Dharavi stay the way they have been with poor or little to almost zero access to basic amenities to lead a dignified life. That is the reason why for so many decades no action was taken to build proper housing for Dharavikars.

MP is also attempting to build a false narrative and throw a spanner in the works of the State Government’s scheme to redevelop Dharavi even as its residents are waiting for better houses with world-class amenities for several decades.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a first-of-its-kind initiative that seeks to transform the locality into a world-class city, creating a sustainable and thriving neighbourhood while preserving its timeless essence. The project seeks to improve the quality of life for over one million residents of Dharavi through a human-centric approach.

Also, a number of additional initiatives are being integrated towards sustainable multi modal transport systems, state of art infra on utilities. Additionally, vocational based skilling is being planned for youth & other wage aspirants of Dharavi to improve their earning potential and facilitate them jobs, which will give them opportunities which are more eco-friendly and benign.