Mumbai: Varsha Gaikwad Assures Citizens Of Reviewing Redevelopment, GST And CRZ If Comes To Power

Mumbai North-West constituency candidate Varsha Gaikwad assured the citizens of reviewing redevelopment, goods and service tax and coastal regulation zone if she comes to power. She also assured the citizens that the vacancies in courts and police departments will be filled up on a war footing.

On Sunday, Action For good Governance in India (AGNI) had organised a meeting with the candidates of the Mumbai North-West constituency at the Saisa Club in Bandra. Out of the two major candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti coalition, only Indian National Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad attended the meeting while Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ujjawal Nikam had skipped it.

AGNI had also released a citizen’s charter for the candidates, which included demands regarding environment, health, education, housing, law enforcement and infrastructure. Engaging with the residents at the meeting, the congress contestant assured a full house of citizens gathered that she was seized of their grievances.

Gaikwad assured the citizens that on being elected, she will look into the current issue of redevelopment from both the developers’ interest and the welfare of the citizens. She also added that commercial and residential premises would be segregated according to the needs and legal rights whilst infrastructure facilities will be upgraded.

While answering a query on relaxation of CRZ, the INC candidate said that she would address the issue to the central government since it is a central issue. She also assured the citizens that she would work to rationalise the GST and would work to fill up the vacancies in courts and police departments on a war footing so that citizen’s problems would be quickly remedied.

Gaikwad promised the gathering that she would put her best foot forward to ensure citizen welfare as done by her in the past and assured the citizens that she would be totally accessible to the citizens and would consult them on most of the issues. She also welcomed an appeal to improve the organ donation process and assured that medical insurance would be made more citizen friendly.

Gaikwad also took upon the defecting elected politicians when the issue was raised by the gathering and said that she would build a consensus to tackle the issue. Members from AGNI, Pali Hill Residents Association, Khar Residents Association and citizens from the constituency had participated in the meet-up.