Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: MVA, Mahayuti In Contest To Decide Fate Of Maximum City; Counting Of Votes Begins

6 Seats In Mumbai See Intense MVA Vs Mahayuti Battle

Mumbai's polling, held on May 20 alongside Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, saw an average turnout of 52.4% for the six city seats in the 2024 elections.

The mega city saw an intense fight between the two powerful alliances in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance, comprises Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On the other hand, the MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress, stands as the opposition force. Both the alliances are putting all their weight to gain dominance in the mega city.

Mumbai City is divided into six constituencies:

Mumbai North

Mumbai North-West

Mumbai North-East

Mumbai North-Central

Mumbai South-Central

Mumbai South