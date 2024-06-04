Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: MVA, Mahayuti In Contest To Decide Fate Of Maximum City; Counting Of Votes Begins

Watch LIVE Here:
Counting Of Votes Begins
State Election Commission (SEC) began the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 14057 workers and officers are deployed in all 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. 4309 counting tables are set up in 289 halls. Heavy police deployment is done to maintain Law and order situation during counting.
EC has also prohibited to carry mobile phones and any electronic device to officers, workers and representatives of candidates in counting center. ECI has also prohibited for citizens movement around 300 meter from counting centers to avoid any untoward incident from June 02 till 6 PM in June 05.
6 Seats In Mumbai See Intense MVA Vs Mahayuti Battle
Mumbai's polling, held on May 20 alongside Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, saw an average turnout of 52.4% for the six city seats in the 2024 elections.
The mega city saw an intense fight between the two powerful alliances in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance, comprises Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On the other hand, the MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress, stands as the opposition force. Both the alliances are putting all their weight to gain dominance in the mega city.
Mumbai City is divided into six constituencies:
Mumbai North
Mumbai North-West
Mumbai North-East
Mumbai North-Central
Mumbai South-Central
Mumbai South