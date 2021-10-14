ED summons for Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez - Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar and what is the case?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case, official sources said here on Thursday.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar and what is the case?

The two were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in jail after they were arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people including some high-profile individuals including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxurious cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people, the ED said.

"He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:02 PM IST