ED Searches 9 Locations Linked To Bizman Anand Jain Over FEMA Violations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Thursday night conducted searches at nine premises of Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital linked to businessman Anand Jain for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. ED is probing $300 million from Mauritius-based firms diverted to Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital.

The diverted funds were allegedly further invested into various companies and Jain received Rs 400 crore from the funds which were not reflected into the accounts of the companies controlled by the businessman.

The investigations under FEMA against Jain and other related entities launched by ED cited suspicions over the diverted funds from Mauritius. Jain is the chairman of Navi Mumbai SEZ Private Limited, Mumbai SEZ Limited, Reliance Haryana SEZ Limited and Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited (UIVCL).

Jain is also the director of Jai Corp and is closely associated with the Reliance Group. He was a top executive with the Reliance Group and worked closely with various Reliance ventures at the top level for over three decades.

Who is Anand Jain?

Anand Jain is an Indian businessman who has served as the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited since 2005. He has over 30 years of experience in various businesses, with an expertise in real estate, finance, and capital markets. Jain is a graduate of the University of Mumbai and holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is also a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO).

Jain is a well-respected figure in the Indian business community and has been recognized for his contributions to the industry. In 2007, he was named one of the "Top 40 Most Powerful Indians" by Forbes magazine. He is also a member of the board of directors of several companies, including Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd, and Rewas Port Limited. He is a trustee of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

